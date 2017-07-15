Adebayo will not participate during Saturday's summer league matchup against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat have "apparently...seen enough" of Adebayo, according to Winderman. He's been putting in work during summer league, averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 29.0 minutes per game over his three appearances in Las Vegas.