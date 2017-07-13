Heat's Bam Adebayo: Won't play Thursday
Adebayo won't participate in Thursday's summer league matchup against the Clippers for rest purposes, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat have gotten a pretty good look at their draft pick this summer, as he's played in seven summer league outings between Orlando and Las Vegas. In Orlando, he averaged 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across 30.8 minutes per game. In Vegas, he's averaged 15.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 29.0 minutes per game. It seems possible that they'll shut him down for the remainder of summer league as to not risk injury.
