Bosh (blood clots) said Thursday that he's "kind of getting a taste of retirement now," and could be ready to accept that his NBA career is over, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Bosh hasn't played in a competitive game since last February due to ongoing blood clot issues, and though he was working out this offseason in preparation for a return in 2016-17, the Heat's team doctors were unwilling to clear him for training camp. The 11-time All-Star remains a member of the 15-man roster, but team president Pat Riley said in September that Bosh's career with Miami "probably is over," so it seems likely that he'll be waived Feb. 9 or later, when the team would be eligible to apply for salary-cap relief from his contract. Bosh, who was displeased with the organization's unwillingness to clear him and previously indicated that he planned to keep his career going, is perhaps coming to grips with the reality that his issues with blood clots are severe enough to present long-term complications if he were to continue playing. Even if Bosh becomes a free agent in February or after March 1 -- when he wouldn't be eligible to play in the postseason if he signs elsewhere -- it seems rather unlikely that a team would be willing to take a gamble on him, given his problematic medical history. Even in the deepest of leagues, Bosh doesn't make for a strong stash.