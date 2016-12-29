Heat's Derrick Williams: Returns to bench role Thursday
Williams will move back to the bench for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
With Josh McRoberts (foot) out indefinitely, Williams drew the start on Tuesday against the Thunder, posting nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal over 15 minutes. It was a slightly smaller workload than expected and now that he's moving to the bench, it likely means even less playing time. Luke Babbitt is replacing him in the starting lineup despite never leaving the bench Tuesday and with so much uncertainty over each guy's role, this might be a situation to avoid in fantasy circles for the time being.
