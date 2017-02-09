Williams is set to sign a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Williams cleared waivers Wednesday after being waived by Miami, and he's expected to join the Cavaliers in time to potentially be available for Thursday's matchup with the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The former No. 2 overall pick will provide depth to a relatively thin and veteran-laden Cavs frontcourt, but it's unclear if Cleveland views him as anything more than a temporary placeholder. Signing Williams to a 10-day contract, rather than a longer-term deal, provides the Cavs with some flexibility as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches. In joining the Cavaliers, Williams will suit up for his fifth NBA team since entering the league in 2011-12. He spent all of last season with the Knicks before averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 25 games for the Heat prior to being waived.