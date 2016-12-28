Williams will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Williams has played in just one of the Heat's last four games, logging a total of eight minutes during that span. However, with Josh McRoberts (foot) ruled out indefinitely, Williams will have the first shot at replacing him in the starting lineup, which should give him the opportunity to see a significant increase in playing time. That said, guys like James Johnson and Luke Babbitt could cut into his added minutes, so Williams still might struggle to post big numbers across the board despite the promotion.