Heat's Dion Waiters: Available to play Wednesday vs. Kings

Waiters (groin) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Kings broadcaster Jason Ross reports.

Waiters was able to take part in practice all week and will finally make his return to the lineup after a 20-game absence. He's fully expected to be brought along slowly off the bench, so look for the Heat to keep his minutes down in order to avoid a heavy workload early on. Waiters could eventually take back his spot as the team's starting shooting guard, but for now, it's probably wise to temper expectations until he's got his legs back under him.