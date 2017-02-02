Heat's Dion Waiters: Continues efficient scoring Wednesday

Waiters scored 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-93 victory over the Hawks.

On the nine-game win streak, Waiters has averaged just 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks, so it was encouraging to see him contribute a pair of each Wednesday. Waiters takes around 15 shots per game in the current offense, and with his efficiency of late, he continues to be a big asset to his team and fantasy owners alike.