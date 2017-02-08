Heat's Dion Waiters: Doubtful to play Wednesday

Waiters (ankle) is considered doubtful to play Wednesday against the Bucks.

Waiters sprained his left ankle in the second half of Monday's win over Minnesota, and while he was able to remain in the game, he's dealing with significant soreness Wednesday. As of now, Waiters is likely to sit out, but an official decision won't be made until closer to game-time. If he's ultimately held out, some combination of Tyler Johnson, Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington would be in line for increased minutes.