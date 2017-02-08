Heat's Dion Waiters: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Bucks

Waiters (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play Wednesday against the Bucks.

Waiters sprained his left ankle in the second half of Monday's win over the Timberwolves, and while he was able to remain in the game, he's dealing with significant soreness Wednesday and was unable to take part in morning shootaround. As of now, Waiters is likely to sit out, but an official decision won't be made until closer to game time. If he's ultimately held out, some combination of Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington would likely fill most of Waiters' minutes.