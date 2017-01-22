Heat's Dion Waiters: Erupts for season-high 33 points

Waiters posted 33 points (12-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes Saturday during a 109-97 win over Milwaukee.

Waiters has never been gun-shy, and when he's feeling it like he was Saturday, his confidence becomes untouchable. He hit step-back after step-back over every defender the Bucks sent his way. Waiters needed a boost to snap out of a new-year funk. He's still only shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from deep after Saturday's performance.

