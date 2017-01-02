Heat's Dion Waiters: Expected to travel during six-game road trip

Waiters (groin) is expected to travel with the Heat on their six-game road trip that begins Tuesday against the Suns, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Waiters has missed the Heat's last 19 games with a torn groin muscle, an absence that likely would have been shorter had he not worsened the injury by playing through it for about two and a half weeks prior to being shut down. While the fact that he's traveling with the Heat again amounts to progress, Waiters has yet to log a full practice with the team, so it's far from guaranteed that he'll be able to play at any point during the trip, which concludes Jan. 13. To this point in his rehab, Waiters has been limited to conditioning and shooting drills after practice, and only recently resumed sprinting.