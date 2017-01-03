Heat's Dion Waiters: May return Tuesday

Waiters (groin) was able to practice Monday and has a chance of playing in Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Waiters will be a welcome addition to the Heat's rotation as they continue to be plagued with injuries across their depth chart. If the guard does in fact return from his 19-game absence Tuesday, expectations should be curbed since Miami will almost certainly ease him back into action, even though there's a clear path to significant minutes on a depleted roster.