Heat's Dion Waiters: Out Friday vs. Nets

Waiters (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Nets, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters' sprained left ankle will keep him out of his second straight game, but the Heat are optimistic that he won't be sidelined for much longer, as coach Erik Spoelstra noted Friday that the wing has made progress in his recovery over the last two days, though he was unavailable for the team's morning shootaround. If the swelling in Waiters' ankle continues to subside ahead of Saturday's game against the 76ers, the 25-year-old could be cleared to play in front of his hometown crowd in Philadelphia. Wayne Ellington, who played 28 minutes and scored 17 points in Wednesday's win over the Bucks, is expected to draw his second straight start at shooting guard Friday in place of Waiters.