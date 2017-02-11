Heat's Dion Waiters: Out Saturday vs. 76ers

Waiters (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's tilt against the 76ers, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Saturday will mark the third straight absence for Waiters with a left ankle sprain. Wayne Ellington will likely draw the start again in his place, while Waiters' ball-handling duties will probably be absorbed by Goran Dragic, Tyler Johnson, and James Johnson.

