Heat's Dion Waiters: Questionable Monday vs. Magic
Waiters (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters has missed three consecutive games due to a sprained left ankle, resulting in an expanded role for Wayne Ellington as the starting shooting guard. The Heat will reassess Waiters' condition at their morning shootaround Monday before determining if the 25-year-old is fit to return.
