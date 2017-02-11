Heat's Dion Waiters: Questionable Saturday vs. 76ers
Waiters (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the 76ers, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Waiters has missed two consecutive games with a sprained left ankle, and is "iffy" on his status for Saturday's contest. If his swelling and pain doesn't subside by tipoff, Wayne Ellington will likely draw a third straight start in his place.
