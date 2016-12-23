Heat's Dion Waiters: Remains out Friday vs. Pelicans

Waiters (groin) won't be available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It was initially believed that Waiters would have a chance at returning to the court at some point this week following a lengthy absence due to groin tear, but that won't be the case, as he has yet to take part in full-contact practices and is still trying to get back up to speed. With Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow now healthy after missing extensive time in their own rights due to injury, Waiters isn't guaranteed to see a high-minute starting role once he's cleared to play again.