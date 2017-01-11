Heat's Dion Waiters: Returns to starting lineup Tuesday

Waiters will return to the starting lineup at small forward for Tuesday's matchup against the Warriors.

Waiters started the first 16 games of the season before being sidelined the next 20 due to an injury. He has played a reserve role in his first three games back, as the team was easing him back into the swing of things. He averaged 31.8 minutes as a starter, and while he may not reach that total yet Tuesday, he presumably will see a significant increase from the 15.2 minutes he has averaged off the bench since returning.