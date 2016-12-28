Heat's Dion Waiters: Ruled out Thursday vs. Hornets

Waiters (groin) will sit out Thursday's matchup with the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Waiters has been sidelined with a groin tear since Nov. 26, and though the Heat continue to evaluate him on a day-to-day basis, there's been little indication that he's especially close to a return. Rodney McGruder and Josh Richardson are expected to handle most of the playing time at shooting guard until Waiters returns, but it's not guaranteed that Waiters will hold down a sizable role in the Heat rotation even once he's ready to go.