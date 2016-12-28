Heat's Dion Waiters: Ruled out Thursday vs. Hornets

Waiters (groin) will sit out Thursday's matchup with the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Waiters has been sidelined with a groin tear since Nov. 26, and though the Heat continue to evaluate him on a day-to-day basis, there's been little indication that he's especially close to a return. Rodney McGruder and Josh Richardson are expected to handle most of the playing time at shooting guard until Waiters returns, but it's not guaranteed that Waiters will hold down a sizable role in the Heat rotation even once he's ready to go.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola