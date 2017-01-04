Heat's Dion Waiters: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Suns

Waiters (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Waiters was able to take part in both Monday's practice, as well as Tuesday's morning shootaround, but it appears coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't want to push him back into action too soon. He'll sit out Tuesday, with his next opportunity to see the floor on Wednesday against the Kings. That said, it's also been reported that Waiters will come off the bench once cleared for a return, so look for Josh Richardson to continue to run with the top unit moving forward.