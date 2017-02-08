Heat's Dion Waiters: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Bucks

Waiters (ankle) will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks.

Waiters is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which originally occurred in Monday's tilt with the Timberwolves. He'll get the night off Wednesday for added rest and recovery, but could be back in the lineup as soon as Friday's game against Brooklyn depending on how quickly the discomfort subsides. With Waiters sitting out, guys like Rodney McGruder, Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson could all pick up some extra minutes, although the Heat have yet to announce who will start in Waiters' place.