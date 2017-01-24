Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 33, hits game-winner vs. Warriors
Waiters recorded 33 points (13-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during a 105-102 win over the Warriors on Monday.
Waiters hit the game-winning three-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining, capping off his second consecutive 33-point outing. He has thoroughly enjoyed the two games that Tyler Johnson (shoulder) has been sidelined, as he's shot 51 percent from the field and gone for 66 points, including 11 three-pointers, over the last two contests. It doesn't seem likely that Waiters will keep up this stunning scoring spree, especially if Johnson returns to the floor, but this is easily the hottest he has been all season.
