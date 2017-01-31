Heat's Dion Waiters: Solid all-around Monday

Waiters scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, nine assists, and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Nets.

The season-high assist total from Waiters was a surprise considering he has shot the ball at least 18 times in each of the last six games. He continues to ride an offensive hot streak right now and it could carry on with upcoming Eastern Conference opponents on the schedule, starting with the Hawks on Wednesday.