Heat's Dion Waiters: Sprains ankle in Tuesday's win

Waiters sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of Tuesday's 115-113 win over the Timberwolves, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. The swingman was able to remain in the game and finished with 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes.

Waiters picked up in the injury after stepping on the foot of the Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng, and though he wasn't forced to leave the contest, he was in considerable pain afterwards and was even spotted with a walking boot in the locker room. It's possible that Waiters may still be dealing with significant swelling by the time Wednesday's game against the Bucks arrives, but the Heat will likely reevaluate him at shootaround before reaching a determination on his status. Waiters has been an instrumental figure behind the Heat's 11-game winning streak, averaging 20.6 points (on 49.4% shooting), 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per contest.