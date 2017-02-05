Heat's Dion Waiters: Stays hot with 21 points in win

Waiters posted 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes Saturday during a 125-102 win over the 76ers.

Waiters island has reached maximum capacity lately. The mercurial shooting guard out of Syracuse is playing the best basketball of his life, averaging 20.7 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting over his last 10 games. Over that period, he's also dishing a career-high 4.7 assists.