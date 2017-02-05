Heat's Dion Waiters: Stays hot with 21 points in win
Waiters posted 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes Saturday during a 125-102 win over the 76ers.
Waiters island has reached maximum capacity lately. The mercurial shooting guard out of Syracuse is playing the best basketball of his life, averaging 20.7 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting over his last 10 games. Over that period, he's also dishing a career-high 4.7 assists.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Continues efficient scoring Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Solid all-around Monday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Stays hot with 24 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Scores 33, hits game-winner vs. Warriors•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Erupts for season-high 33 points•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Struggles with shot in starting role•