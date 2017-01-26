Heat's Dion Waiters: Stays hot with 24 points Wednesday

Waiters scored 24 points (10-189 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) with eight assists and five rebounds across 36 minutes in Wednesdays 109-106 win over the Nets.

Waiters is currently riding his hottest mini-streak of the season, following up back to back 33 point games with just his seventh 20-plus point game of the season and a season-high in assists on Wednesday. He has been unconscious from the field in that three game span, shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 68.4 percent from three-point range. The always streaky Waiters is bound to come back to earth eventually, but in a league that lacks a lot of quality shooting guards, he's at least worth a look for fantasy owners willing to ride the roller coaster.