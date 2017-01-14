Heat's Dion Waiters: Struggles with shot in starting role

Waiters finished with 13 points (5-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with six assists, two rebounds and one turnover over 31 minutes in a start in Friday's 116-108 loss to the Bucks.

Waiters had his first double-digit point total since returning after a lengthy absence, but he was horrific from the floor yet again. The veteran is shooting a dismal 29.8 percent from the field over his past five games, including just 9-of-34 in the last two outings. His poor shooting isn't as much of a detriment to fantasy owners in head-to-head leagues, but he's really hurting those using him in rotisserie formats.