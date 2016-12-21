Heat's Dion Waiters: To remain sidelined Thursday

Waiters (groin) will remain sidelined for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Waiters has missed the last 13 games with a groin injury, so he'll bring that streak to 14 come Thursday's tilt with the Lakers. He's yet to be cleared for full-contact practices, which likely means he's still multiple games away from a potential return. The Heat have a back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday, but then have a three-day break prior to a matchup with the Thunder on Tuesday, so it would seem more realistic for Waiters to attempt to make it back at some point next week. Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson and Rodney McGruder (ankle) should pick up the extra minutes in his absence.