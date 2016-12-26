Heat's Dion Waiters: To sit out Tuesday vs. Thunder

Waiters (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Waiters has been sidelined since late November and will miss a 16th straight game against the Thunder on Tuesday. He's yet to be cleared for full-contact practices and until he does so, his return shouldn't be considered forthcoming. His next two opportunities to take the court will be Thursday versus the Hornets and Friday against the Celtics, but unless he makes significant progress over the next few days, Waiters will likely sit out through the weekend. Both Wayne Ellington (hamstring) and Rodney McGruder (ankle) are both questionable for Tuesday, so the Heat could be shorthanded in the backcourt.