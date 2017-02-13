Heat's Dion Waiters: Warming up with intent to play Monday

Waiters (ankle) will warm up with the intent to play in Monday's game against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Waiters has been absent from the team's last three games due to a sprained left ankle, but it looks like he should be all good to go Monday night barring any setbacks during pregame warmups. His participation in shootaround, however, makes it seem as though that is unlikely to happen. Should Waiters officially be ruled active, Wayne Ellington will likely return to the bench and take on a reduced role at shooting guard once again.