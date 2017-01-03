Heat's Dion Waiters: Will be game-time call Tuesday
Waiters (groin) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Suns.
After joining the team for the start of their six-game road trip, Waiters was able to practice Monday and took part in Tuesday's morning shootaround, indicating that he may finally be over the right groin tear that has sidelined him since Nov. 26. Expect the Heat to clear Waiters to play if he makes it through pregame warmups without issue, but coach Erik Spoelstra indicated that the shooting guard would come off the bench if available, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Waiters, who averaged 31.8 minutes per game over his first 16 appearances before succumbing to the injury, would likely also see a steep reduction in playing time if he suits up, given his long layoff due to injury.
