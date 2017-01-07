Heat's Dion Waiters: Will be held to 10-to-15-minute restriction Friday

Waiters said he'll remain on a 10-to-15-minute restriction while coming off the bench in Friday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

After missing 20 straight games with a partial groin tear, Waiters was finally cleared to return to action in Wednesday's win over the Kings, playing 10 minutes and providing four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in the contest. The long-term nature of Waiters' absence will prompt the Heat to ease him back into the swing of things, so it's expected that he'll be restricted on some level for the next several contests. Once he's cleared of playing time limitations, Waiters could challenge the underwhelming Rodney McGruder for a starting role on the wing, but until that happens, Waiters will struggle to carry much fantasy value outside of deeper leagues.