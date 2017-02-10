Heat's Dion Waiters: Will not play Friday

Waiters (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Nets, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters has been dealing with a sprained left ankle that he suffered from in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves, and there has been no word of the shooting guard being able to put in anytime on the practice floor since. It will be his second straight missed game and he remains without a specified timetable for a return. In his absence, Wayne Ellington will likely get the start at shooting guard again. Ellington scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting as the starter Wednesday against Milwaukee, but his lack of contributions beyond the scoring column still make him a risky DFS play.