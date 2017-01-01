Heat's Dion Waiters: Will not play Sunday
Waiters (groin) will not play Sunday against the Pistons.
Waiters is nearing a return but there's still a possibility that he won't even travel with the team on their upcoming six-game road trip that ends Jan. 13 in Milwaukee. Either way, Waiters will likely be eased back into the fold slowly, limiting his value even when he does get back on the court.
More News
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Ruled out Thursday vs. Hornets•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: To sit out Tuesday vs. Thunder•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Remains out Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: To remain sidelined Thursday•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Ruled out for Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Heat's Dion Waiters: Progressing through recovery•