Heat's Dion Waiters: Will not play Sunday

Waiters (groin) will not play Sunday against the Pistons.

Waiters is nearing a return but there's still a possibility that he won't even travel with the team on their upcoming six-game road trip that ends Jan. 13 in Milwaukee. Either way, Waiters will likely be eased back into the fold slowly, limiting his value even when he does get back on the court.

