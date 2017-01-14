Heat's Dion Waiters: Will start again Friday vs. Bucks

Waiters will once again start at small forward Friday for the Heat's matchup against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waiters started the first 16 games of the year before getting injured. He subsequently missed the next 20 games, and played a reserve role in his first three games back. He returned to the starting lineup for the Heat's loss to the Warriors on Tuesday, and logged 38 minutes. Thus, it appears his minute restriction has been lifted, and he has again claimed a spot in the starting unit.