Heat's Dion Waiters: Will stay with Heat
Waiters is finalizing a deal to stay with the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Waiters, who had a breakout year last season, has opted to stay with the team that gave him the opportunity to prove himself after bouncing around Cleveland and Oklahoma City for the first four years of his career. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers across 30.1 minutes per game during the 2016-17 campaign. There's no reason to believe he won't see that type of workload next season, making him worth serious consideration in a variety of fantasy formats.
