Heat's Goran Dragic: Carries team over Mavericks with 32
Dragic scored 32 points (11-15 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT) along with six rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during a 99-95 win over Dallas on Thursday.
Dragic was unstoppable in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points in the period and hitting two clutch threes with the shot clock wasting away. The Heat offense stalled big time down the stretch, particularly when Hassan Whiteside couldn't find success rolling to the rim, but Dragic bailed them out on multiple consecutive possessions. The 30-year-old veteran is now averaging 21.5 points on 51.7 percent shooting in January.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores team-high 21 in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 24 points in 42 minutes•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Puts up 24 points, nine dimes in return•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Will play Thursday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Goes through shootaround, expects to play Tuesday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Expects to make return Tuesday vs. Suns•