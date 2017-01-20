Heat's Goran Dragic: Carries team over Mavericks with 32

Dragic scored 32 points (11-15 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT) along with six rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during a 99-95 win over Dallas on Thursday.

Dragic was unstoppable in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points in the period and hitting two clutch threes with the shot clock wasting away. The Heat offense stalled big time down the stretch, particularly when Hassan Whiteside couldn't find success rolling to the rim, but Dragic bailed them out on multiple consecutive possessions. The 30-year-old veteran is now averaging 21.5 points on 51.7 percent shooting in January.