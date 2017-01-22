Heat's Goran Dragic: Drops 25 on Milwaukee

Dragic turned in 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, a rebound and a steal in 33 minutes Saturday during a 109-97 win over the Bucks.

After trouncing the Mavericks on Thursday with 32 points, Dragic dominated Milwaukee's rangy perimeter defenders with his craftiness out of the pick-and-roll. Once Dragic has his man leaning in one direction, he slings the ball out the other way and slaloms his way through a thicket of bodies. Dragic is on a roll now, scoring 21.9 points per game on 52.6 percent FG shooting in January.

