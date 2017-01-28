Heat's Goran Dragic: Efficient from floor in Friday's win

Dragic finished with 26 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 100-88 win against the Bulls.

Dragic has managed 21.5 points, 10.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game over his past two outings. It's just a microcosm of his overall body of work in January. He is healthy after dealing with an injury around the holidays, and has been tremendously efficient from the floor while contributing favorably in multiple categories.