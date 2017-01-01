Heat's Goran Dragic: Expects to make return Tuesday vs. Suns

Dragic (back) said he expects to return to action Tuesday against the Suns, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Dragic will be sidelined for a second straight game Sunday against the Mavericks while recovering from back spasms, but he noted prior to the contest that his condition has improved upon resting up the last two days. The point guard was able to lift weights Sunday, and should increase his activity Monday before the Heat reevaluate him for the matchup with his former team. Dragic's eventual return will likely translate to reduced minutes for Wayne Ellington and Rodney McGruder.