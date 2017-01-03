Heat's Goran Dragic: Goes through shootaround, expects to play Tuesday

Dragic (back) went through shootaround and intends to play Tuesday against the Suns.

Dragic was able to make it through the entire session without issue, and told reporters he'll warm up prior to Tuesday's game with the expectation of playing. Of course, that's not a guarantee that he'll take the floor, but all signs point to Dragic making his return after missing the last three of the last four contests. Even if Dragic suits up, the Heat could have as few as nine players available Monday, so look for coach Erik Spoelstra to give Dragic all the minutes he can handle.