Heat's Goran Dragic: Hits two triples, dishes eight assists

Dragic turned in 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes Saturday during a 125-102 win over the 76ers.

Saturday snaps a four game streak of 20-plus points for Dragic, but the Slovenian point guard is on a tear as of late. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 22.9 points on 53.4 percent shooting along with 6.1 assists. Solid numbers for Dragic. His fantasy value is the highest it's been all season.