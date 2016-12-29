Heat's Goran Dragic: Likely to play Thursday

Dragic (back) is expected to play Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

While nothing is official at this point, Dragic went through shootaround and appears to be trending in the right direction as Thursday's tip approaches. The point guard sat out Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, enabling Rodney McGruder and Josh Richardson to comprise the Heat's starting backcourt.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola