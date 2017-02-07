Heat's Goran Dragic: Nails career-high seven three-pointers Monday

Dragic recorded 33 points (13-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during a 115-113 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Dragic had his best shooting performance of the season as he knocked in a career-high seven three-pointers. The 33 points marked his second-highest total of the season and he also fell just one assist shy of a double-double. It was also just the fourth time this season that Dragic has scored at least 30 points in a game. Dragic is shooting the ball extremely well from three-point land over his last five games, as he sits at an absurd 80 percent average from deep in that stretch.