Heat's Goran Dragic: Nails career-high seven three-pointers Monday

Dragic recorded 33 points (13-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during a 115-113 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Dragic had his best shooting performance of the season as he knocked in a career-high seven three-pointers. The 33 points marked his second-highest total of the season and he also fell just one assist shy of a double-double. It was also just the fourth time this season that Dragic has scored at least 30 points in a game. Dragic is shooting the ball extremely well from three-point land over his last five games, as he sits at an absurd 80 percent average from deep in that stretch.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola