Heat's Goran Dragic: Near double-double Monday

Dragic dropped 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3 Pt, 7-11 FT) while adding three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals over 33 minutes in Monday's 104-96 win against the Nets.

Dragic's assist-to-turnover ratio of eight was his best yet during the Heat's current eight-game win streak. The team is clicking as a unit right now and as long as he stays healthy and fresh (averaging 35.3 minutes per game on the current streak), he could be poised for a career season. He will look to remain sharp and keep the win streak alive against the Hawks on Wednesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola