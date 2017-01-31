Heat's Goran Dragic: Near double-double Monday

Dragic dropped 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3 Pt, 7-11 FT) while adding three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals over 33 minutes in Monday's 104-96 win against the Nets.

Dragic's assist-to-turnover ratio of eight was his best yet during the Heat's current eight-game win streak. The team is clicking as a unit right now and as long as he stays healthy and fresh (averaging 35.3 minutes per game on the current streak), he could be poised for a career season. He will look to remain sharp and keep the win streak alive against the Hawks on Wednesday.