Heat's Goran Dragic: Nears triple-double in win

Dragic recorded 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 109-106 win over the Nets.

Dragic was able to take advantage of Brooklyn's inexperienced backcourt and fell just one assist and one rebound shy of notching his first triple-double of the season. Despite missing out on the arbitrary accolade, his efforts won't go unappreciated in fantasy settings. With January averages of 21.6 points per game on 51 percent shooting and 5.2 assists per game, the Slovenian has proven to be a reliable mid-tier fantasy point guard.