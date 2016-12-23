Heat's Goran Dragic: Pours in 21 points in Thursday win

Dragic poured in 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added seven assists and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 win over the Lakers.

Dragic came alive in the second half in particular, putting together his third performance of over 20 points in the last four games. The veteran point guard has had the hot hand from long range over the last three contests in particular, posting a 61.1 percent success rate (11-of-18) from behind the arc over that span. He's left an inconsistent November firmly in the rearview mirror this month, as he's averaged 22.3 points, 6.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 36.5 minutes in 12 December tilts.