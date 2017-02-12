Heat's Goran Dragic: Pours in game-high 30 in Saturday's loss

Dragic scored 30 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 loss to the 76ers.

It's the second time in the last four games Dragic has scored 30 or more, but the weak showing in assists tied his season low. The 30-year-old is on pace to set career highs in a number of categories this season, but he's well off the 7.4 assists per game he managed in 2012-13 with the Suns.