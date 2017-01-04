Heat's Goran Dragic: Puts up 24 points, nine dimes in return

Dragic (back) turned in 24 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in a 99-90 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Back spasms had resulted in Dragic missing three of the previous four games, but the time off seemed to do the veteran point guard some good. While coach Erik Spoelstra may have preferred to ease Dragic back into the fold, the absence of top backup Tyler Johnson (migraine) -- along with six other players -- forced the 30-year-old to play major minutes right off the bat in his return. Assuming Dragic experiences no recurring issues with his back heading into Wednesday's game against the Kings, he should be in line for another significant workload with the Heat expected to be missing several players once again.